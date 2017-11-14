Running to make an impact: Fifth Third Riverbank Run names Pine Rest 2018 charity partner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The countdown is on to the 41st Annual Fifth Third Riverbank Run! Tracy Hixson of the Fifth Third Riverbank Run joined Maranda in studio with friends from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services to talk their charity partnership and preparation for the upcoming race.

Pine Rest is once again returning as one of the race’s charity partners with all proceeds going towards their Patients Assistance Funds. Due to the fundraising, those who come to Pine Rest in need help will be able to get help, no matter the cost.

To learn more about Pine Rest and to help them in their fundraising efforts, visit www.Pinerest.org/run.

Fifth Third Riverbank Run

**If you’re ready to lace up your running shoes and start training for the Fifth Third Riverbank run here’s more information:

Date: May 12, 2018 | Grand Rapids

Registration: https://fifththirdriverbankrun.rsupartner.com/

Course Information

Start Line



Monroe Avenue at Lyon Street

Finish Line



Ottawa Avenue at Lyon Street