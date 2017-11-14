Coming soon… new Disney/Pixar movie “Coco” celebrates family and music

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- This Thanksgiving many families are looking for ways to stay warm and spend time together! There is no better way than taking in the latest family movie at your local Celebration Cinema theaters. “Coco” is the latest film from Disney & Pixar and Jenny from Celebration! Cinema stopped by to tell Maranda what families have to look forward to. “Coco” hits theaters November 22.

About Coco

Coco follows a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who sets off a chain of events relating to a century-old mystery, leading to an extraordinary family reunion.

Critics agree, #PixarCoco is an event not to be missed. See the film in theatres in 3D November 22. Get tickets: https://t.co/nnc7jgbcRL pic.twitter.com/82vjUFo06P — Disney•Pixar's Coco (@pixarcoco) November 14, 2017

Go behind the scenes of #PixarCoco with @GaelGarciaB to learn more about Miguel's passion for music and his mission to find his great-great-grandpa in the Land of the Dead. https://t.co/V0N4HFwqsE pic.twitter.com/58MItQ0VDR — IMDb (@IMDb) November 9, 2017