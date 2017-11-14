5 tips to maximize your movie theater experience

By Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-  The smell of popcorn, the giant screen, the surround sound, there’s nothing like seeing a movie at the theater. So, to maximize ease and fun for your next family outing, Jenny Garone from Celebration! Cinema shares her best advice!

Celebration Cinema’s Guide to a great experience

1. Sign up for C! Rewards – this is Celebration! Cinema’s rewards and benefits program. Every time you see a movie, you’ll earn points for all ticket, food and beverage purchases. This will allow you to save on future purchases along with bonus surprise rewards along the way!

2. Use the Celebration! Cinema app for your smartphone – the app allows you to look up movie times, upcoming showtimes and trailers. You can also reserve your tickets right from your phone.

3. Bottomless Popcorn – the refillable popcorn buckets have a usage window of 6 months. After purchase, that’s 6 months of free popcorn.

4. Sensory Showtimes – A great movie series for those who have sensory issues. The lights are up and the sound is down to accommodate everyone.

5.Oscar’s – Celebration! Cinema now have an enhanced food and beverage menu which includes pizza’s, salads and desserts. They can also deliver your food right to your seat.

Upcoming showtimes- click here

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s