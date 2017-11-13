Where to get your photos with Santa in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Check out this list of all the local Santa visitation and photo opportunities!
Battle Creek
Lakeview Square Mall
5775 Beckley Rd
NOW – December 23rd
Binder Park Zoo
Zoolights – 5 pm – 8:30 pm
7400 Division Dr
Dinner With Santa: December 15th – 23rd, 4:30pm – 6:30pm
Admission to Zoolights includes dinner with Santa!
Registration coming soon.
Grand Rapids
Rivertown Mall
3700 Rivertown Pkwy, Grandville, MI 49418
NOW – December 24th
Woodland Mall (Macy’s Court)
3195 28th St SE
Suite 100 Grand Rapids, MI 49512
NOW – December 24th
Hours:
Monday-Saturday: 10am – 9pm, Sunday: Noon – 6pm.
Art Van, GR Downers Grove
3500 28th St SE
Kentwood, MI 49512
November 26th: 11 am – 4 pm
November 27th: Noon – 5 pm
December 3rd: 11 am – 4 pm
December 4th: Noon – 5pm
December 10th: 11am – 4pm
December 11th : Noon – 5pm
December 17th: 11am – 4pm
December 18th: Noon – 5pm
Rogers Plaza
972 28th St SW
Wyoming, MI 49509
NOW – December 24th
Dates and times may vary
Lowell – A Night of Christmas Cheer
113 Riverwalk Plaza
Lowell, MI 49331
December 8th: 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Frederick Meijer Gardens
1000 E Beltline Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
November 21st
November 28th
December 5th
December 12th
December 19th
Hours: 5 – 8pm
Holland
Home & Company
190 S River Ave
Holland, MI 49423
NOW – December 24th
Kalamazoo
Crossroads Mall
6650 South Westnedge Avenue
Portage, MI 49024
NOW – December 24th
Monday – Saturday: Noon – 8pm, Sunday: Noon – 6pm.
SPECIAL HOURS: Dec. 15th – 23rd: 9am – 9pm, Dec. 17th: 11am – 7pm, Christmas Eve: 9am – 5pm
Closed: Nov. 13th – 16th
*If you know of any other Santa visit times near you, email us at info@wotv4women.com.