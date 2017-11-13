Where to get your photos with Santa in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Check out this list of all the local Santa visitation and photo opportunities!

Battle Creek

Lakeview Square Mall

5775 Beckley Rd

NOW – December 23rd

Reserve your time with Santa!

Binder Park Zoo

Zoolights – 5 pm – 8:30 pm

7400 Division Dr

Dinner With Santa: December 15th – 23rd, 4:30pm – 6:30pm

Admission to Zoolights includes dinner with Santa!

Registration coming soon.

Grand Rapids

Rivertown Mall

3700 Rivertown Pkwy, Grandville, MI 49418

NOW – December 24th

Reserve now!

Woodland Mall (Macy’s Court)

3195 28th St SE

Suite 100 Grand Rapids, MI 49512

NOW – December 24th

Hours:

Monday-Saturday: 10am – 9pm, Sunday: Noon – 6pm.

Art Van, GR Downers Grove

3500 28th St SE

Kentwood, MI 49512

November 26th: 11 am – 4 pm

November 27th: Noon – 5 pm

December 3rd: 11 am – 4 pm

December 4th: Noon – 5pm

December 10th: 11am – 4pm

December 11th : Noon – 5pm

December 17th: 11am – 4pm

December 18th: Noon – 5pm

Rogers Plaza

972 28th St SW

Wyoming, MI 49509

NOW – December 24th

Dates and times may vary

Lowell – A Night of Christmas Cheer

113 Riverwalk Plaza

Lowell, MI 49331

December 8th: 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Frederick Meijer Gardens

1000 E Beltline Ave NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525



November 21st

November 28th

December 5th

December 12th

December 19th

Hours: 5 – 8pm

Holland

Home & Company

190 S River Ave

Holland, MI 49423

NOW – December 24th

Dates and times vary

Kalamazoo

Crossroads Mall

6650 South Westnedge Avenue

Portage, MI 49024

NOW – December 24th

Monday – Saturday: Noon – 8pm, Sunday: Noon – 6pm.

SPECIAL HOURS: Dec. 15th – 23rd: 9am – 9pm, Dec. 17th: 11am – 7pm, Christmas Eve: 9am – 5pm

Closed: Nov. 13th – 16th

Book Now!

*If you know of any other Santa visit times near you, email us at info@wotv4women.com.