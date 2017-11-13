Where to get your photos with Santa in West Michigan

WOTV 4 Women Staff Published:
Happy Santa Claus laughing while standing outdoors at North Pole

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Check out this list of all the local Santa visitation and photo opportunities!

Battle Creek

Lakeview Square Mall
5775 Beckley Rd
NOW – December 23rd

Reserve your time with Santa!

Binder Park Zoo
Zoolights – 5 pm – 8:30 pm
7400 Division Dr
Dinner With Santa: December 15th – 23rd, 4:30pm – 6:30pm

Admission to Zoolights includes dinner with Santa!

Registration coming soon.

Grand Rapids

Rivertown Mall
3700 Rivertown Pkwy, Grandville, MI 49418
NOW – December 24th

Reserve now!

Woodland Mall (Macy’s Court)
3195 28th St SE
Suite 100 Grand Rapids, MI 49512

NOW – December 24th
Hours:
Monday-Saturday: 10am – 9pm, Sunday: Noon – 6pm.

Art Van, GR Downers Grove
3500 28th St SE
Kentwood, MI 49512

November 26th: 11 am – 4 pm

November 27th: Noon – 5 pm

December 3rd: 11 am – 4 pm

December 4th: Noon – 5pm

December 10th: 11am – 4pm

December 11th : Noon – 5pm

December 17th: 11am – 4pm

December 18th: Noon – 5pm

Rogers Plaza
972 28th St SW
Wyoming, MI 49509
NOW – December 24th

Dates and times may vary

Lowell – A Night of Christmas Cheer
113 Riverwalk Plaza
Lowell, MI 49331
December 8th: 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Frederick Meijer Gardens
1000 E Beltline Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525

November 21st

November 28th

December 5th

December 12th

December 19th

Hours: 5 – 8pm

Holland

Home & Company
190 S River Ave
Holland, MI 49423
NOW – December 24th

Dates and times vary

Kalamazoo

Crossroads Mall
6650 South Westnedge Avenue
Portage, MI 49024
NOW – December 24th
Monday – Saturday: Noon – 8pm, Sunday: Noon – 6pm.

SPECIAL HOURS: Dec15th – 23rd: 9am – 9pm, Dec. 17th: 11am – 7pm, Christmas Eve: 9am – 5pm

Closed: Nov. 13th – 16th

Book Now!

*If you know of any other Santa visit times near you, email us at info@wotv4women.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s