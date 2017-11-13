Over 40,000 piece Disney puzzle displayed at Celebration! Cinema North

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The magic of Disney is alive in Jill Bouwman! Jill ambitiously put in an order for the world’s largest puzzle, that when completed, reveals iconic imagery from a slate of ten Disney movies which includes “The Lion King”, “Cinderella” and “Beauty and the Beast”. The puzzle, which consists of over 40,000 pieces and measures 23 feet wide and six feet tall, is now hanging at Celebration! Cinema North. Next time you’re at the theater for a movie, stop upstairs at Celebration! Cinema to view the masterpiece.

