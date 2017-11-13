Highlight reel: Jordan Carson takes on 2017 CMA Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Being an ABC affiliate station gives us the opportunity to showcase all the amazing content ABC has to offer… and for our country music fans out there, that includes the CMA Awards.

On November 2, WOTV announced big news that we would be sending our fabulous reporter, Jordan Carson to the red carpet. This gave our West Michigan viewers a behind the scenes look at all things CMAs. From wrangling stars to top-notch performances, it was a day stacked with laughter and excitement.

Although, before she could go anywhere, it all started with a dress… and YOU chose the lucky winner from Memories Bridal and Evening Wear.

While in Nashville, Jordan had the chance to chat with local tie, Annie Wildgen – a Grandville native who left Michigan to follow her passion for music. Annie has been featured on eightWest multiple times, and recently wrote a song for a vocal lead you’ve probably heard on the radio… Brett Young! Brett Young was nominated for New Artist of the Year, giving Annie a taste of the spotlight herself.

A few featured interviews on the red carpet were: Lee Brice, Brett Eldredge, & Garth Brooks.

During this portion of the night, Jordan and the WOTV crew ran a continuous Facebook LIVE. There, viewers could comment their red carpet questions, request interviews, and get the inside scoop. A couple stars even gave a shout out to West Michigan viewers interacting with the Facebook LIVE!

The CMA Awards broadcasted from Nashville on November 8, 2017, with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood hosting the iconic awards show for the 10th consecutive year. See the full list of this year’s award winners, below.

