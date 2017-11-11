What’s on tonight: November 11th on My ABC WOTV4

WOTV 4 Women Staff Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

Pregame Rush

8 p.m.

Counting down to the upcoming college football matchup.

College Football

8:07 p.m.

A vital battle in the playoff race pits the undefeated 8-0 Hurricanes versus the 8-1 Fighting Irish. Notre Dame has won four-straight games against Miami, including the 2010 Sun Bowl. The Hurricanes can go to 9-0 for the first time since 2002.

Postgame Wrap-Up

11:22 p.m.

College football wrap up show.

