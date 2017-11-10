Santa, snowmen and even dragons and unicorns – Maranda Weekend Family Fun!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

The exhibit traces the natural and cultural roots of some of the world’s most enduring mythological creatures from Asia, Europe, the Americas, and beyond. Families can explore the various Mythic Creatures of the world. Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids features models and replicas of preserved specimens as well as cast fossils of prehistoric animals to investigate how they could have, through misidentification, speculation, fear, or imagination, inspired the development of some legendary creatures. Visitors will discover how narwhal tusks from the North Sea, introduced to continental Europe by Scandinavian traders, lent credence to the centuries-old belief in the unicorn. Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids is great for all ages

Grand Rapids Public Museum

Opening Saturday

Kalamazoo Holiday Parade

Saturday at 11am – downtown Kalamazoo

The parade benefits Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes , collecting canned goods and donations.

Kalamazoo Holiday Parade Post Party, family friendly fun, visit with Santa, Mrs. Claus and reindeer at the WOOD TV8 Downtown Studios.

Based on the award-winning children’s book The Snowman by Raymond Briggs, this concert captures a magical night for a boy and his snowman friend. Live orchestral music accompanies the Oscar-nominated 1982 movie. A great way to kick-off the holiday season! Join them at 2 pm for FREE pre-concert kids activities including crafts and an instrument petting zoo!

Saturday – 3 p.m.

DeVos Performance Hall

Enjoy a full day of activities at the Air Zoo in honor of Veterans Day including special activities for kids, free admission for active duty military, veterans and first responders, a breathtaking luminaria that will cover the front grounds of the Air Zoo and an evening ceremony honoring out community’s veterans. The Air Zoo will be open regular hours, but the luminaria will remain on display through the night. PERSONALIZE A LUMINARIA Honor the veterans in your life by personalizing a luminaria with their name and branch of service. Bags can be purchased onsite at the Air Zoo’s front desk or online ($1 onsite or $2 online per bag). Proceeds will benefit the Air Zoo’s restoration program. For a secure online link to personalize a luminaria text the word HONOR to 269.357.7070

Saturday – all day