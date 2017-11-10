Maranda to host pre-release screening of “Wonder” at Celebration Cinema

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Celebration! Cinema and DisArt are continuing in their collaboration and are inviting families to an exclusive pre-release screening of the film, WONDER.

Born with facial differences that have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, the film shares the heartwarming and inspiring story of August Pullman who is now going to public school for the first time and sharing his struggles. The film focuses on becoming confident with your identity, differences and importance of compassion and community. Pullman’s journey proves that you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out.