Maranda to host pre-release screening of “Wonder” at Celebration Cinema

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Celebration! Cinema and DisArt are continuing in their collaboration and are inviting families to an exclusive pre-release screening of the film, WONDER.

Born with facial differences that have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, the film shares the heartwarming and inspiring story of August Pullman who is now going to public school for the first time and sharing his struggles. The film focuses on becoming confident with your identity, differences and importance of compassion and community. Pullman’s journey proves that you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out.

Join Maranda as the host of the night’s event at Celebration! Cinema North for a screening of the film on Tuesday, November 14 at 6:30PM.

To book your tickets and reserve them in advance, click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wonder-a-disart-premiere-film-event-tickets-39104647052

To view the WONDER movie trailer: https://youtu.be/ngiK1gQKgK8

