What’s on tonight: November 9th on My ABC WOTV4

WOTV 4 Women Staff Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

Grey’s Anatomy

8 p.m.

An accident at the county fair sparks memories for the doctors.

Scandal

9:01 p.m.

The Gladiators gather to celebrate Quinn and Charlie’s wedding day; a new crisis in the Middle East.

How to Get Away with Murder

10:01 p.m.

A surprising ally comes to the aid of Annalise; Laurel and Michaela hit a roadblock.

 

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11:35 p.m.

Actor Josh Hutcherson; professional race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.; Dan Auerbach performs.

 

Enjoy all your favorite shows on MY ABC WOTV4. Click here to find out where to watch us.

Make sure to follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram. Get updates and view pictures using #MYABCWOTV4!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s