What’s on tonight: November 9th on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.
Grey’s Anatomy
8 p.m.
An accident at the county fair sparks memories for the doctors.
Scandal
9:01 p.m.
The Gladiators gather to celebrate Quinn and Charlie’s wedding day; a new crisis in the Middle East.
How to Get Away with Murder
10:01 p.m.
A surprising ally comes to the aid of Annalise; Laurel and Michaela hit a roadblock.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
11:35 p.m.
Actor Josh Hutcherson; professional race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.; Dan Auerbach performs.