Taylor Swift to debut new song during “Scandal” on Thursday, November 9th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Music superstar Taylor Swift continues her groundbreaking collaboration with ABC with a special performance of a new song to air during TGIT on Thursday, Nov. 9, on My ABC WOTV4, followed by an extended version on Freeform the following day. The world premiere event coincides with the release of Swift’s highly anticipated new album, reputation, later that night at midnight. It will be Swift’s first performance of a new song in three years and marks the singer’s first television appearance in promotion of her sixth studio album.

The three-minute performance will air during regularly scheduled primetime programming Nov. 9, kicking off with the milestone 300th episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” at 8 p.m., followed by “Scandal” at 9 p.m., and “How to Get Away with Murder” at 10 p.m. Swift’s performance of this never-before-heard song will air during “Scandal.”

Check out this exclusive promo of Taylor’s new hit song:

As part of the 10-time Grammy winner’s new album rollout in collaboration with Disney|ABC Television, an extended version of this performance will air exclusively on Freeform the following day, Friday, Nov. 10.

The ABC event is presented by AT&T in conjunction with their multi-year, multifaceted relationship with Swift. AT&T is bringing Swift’s fans a first-ever, intimate look at the creative process behind reputation with the release of the multipart series, “The Making of a Song.” The full series is available only from AT&T on Taylor Swift NOW, beginning Nov. 13.