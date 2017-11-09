Delicious dumplings, BBQ, and more: Downtown Market hosting Comfort Food Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hosting Comfort Food Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 10, celebrating the home-cooked, the hand-made and the hearty, as the weather in West Michigan turns cold and snowy.

Guests can stroll the Market Hall to find featured items and special deals from Market merchants, created just for this cold-weather theme. Whether it’s a nostalgic childhood meal or a new combination of comforting flavors, Comfort Food Friday has something cozy to suit everyone’s cravings.

Participating merchants and special menu items include:

Carver’s: Chicken and Dumplings

Fish Lads: Lobster Mac & Cheese: Maine lobster, artisanal cheese & pasta

Blue Spoon: Baked Chicken or Egg Plant Parmesan with Herbed Pasta, choice of Spinach Alfredo or Harvest Marinara Sauce and fresh baked bread

Slows Bar-B-Q: Smoked Meatloaf: Angus beef, grilled onion and smoked gouda, glazed with poblano bbq sauce

Social Kitchen: Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup: Whole grain toast, cheddar, gruyere, guacamole, tomato, and caramelized onion

Field & Fire: Cheddar Beer Bread: A cheesy version of the standard levain, made with Brewery Vivant Big Red Coq and stuffed with tons of American cheddar.

Pho 616: Pho Ga (Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup): Chicken stock poured over rice pho noodles & shredded chicken breast topped with fresh cilantro, green & white onions, and quail eggs, with a side of fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and slice of lime

Sushi Market: Pink Lady Roll: Spicy tuna, avocado and shrimp tempura wrapped with soy paper, served with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Rocket Pies: Mama’s Pot Roast Pizza: Pulled beef roast, gravy, potato, glazed carrots, onion

Love’s Ice Cream: Classic Hot Fudge Sundae: Waffle bowl, choice of ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, choice of nuts

For more info, visit: http://downtownmarketgr.com/classes-events/comfort-food-friday.