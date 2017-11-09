2017 CMA Award winners & West Michigan backstage specials

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The biggest night for country music showcased glitz, glam, and top-notch performances. We sent our fabulous reporter Jordan Carson to the 51st annual CMA Awards, giving our West Michigan viewers a behind the scenes look like never before.

>>> WATCH: Jordan Carson gets up close and personal with Little Big Town backstage

>>> WATCH: Vocal Duo of the Year, Brothers Osborne, gives West Michigan a special shout out

The CMA Awards broadcasted live from Nashville on November 8, 2017, with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood hosting the iconic awards show for the 10th consecutive year. See the full list of this year’s award winners, below.

Entertainer of the Year – Garth Brooks

Single of the Year – “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, Keith Urban

Album of the Year – From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year – “Better Man”, Taylor Swift

Female Vocalist of the Year – Miranda Lambert

Male Vocalist of the Year – Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year – Little Big Town

Vocal Duo of the Year – Brothers Osborne

Musical Event of the Year – “Funny How Time Slips Away”, Glen Campbell & Willie Nelson

Musician of the Year – Mac McAnally (Guitar)

Music Video of the Year – “It Ain’t My Fault”, Brothers Osborne

New Artist of the Year – Jon Pardi

