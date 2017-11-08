What’s on tonight: November 8th on My ABC WOTV4

WOTV 4 Women Staff Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

The 51st Annual CMA Awards

7 p.m.

Country musics top stars come together for the biggest night in Nashville!

Red Carpet Special – 7:30 p.m.

ABC7 Eyewitness News

10 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

10:35 p.m.

Actor Jesse Williams; Luke Combs performs.

Nightline

11:37 p.m.

Enjoy all your favorite shows on MY ABC WOTV4. Click here to find out where to watch us.

Make sure to follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram. Get updates and view pictures using #MYABCWOTV4!

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s