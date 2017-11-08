CMA Awards tonight on MY ABC WOTV 4- Jordan Carson covers it live!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Who’s ready for Country Music Biggest night?! Jordan Carson and the My ABC WOTV 4 team are in Nashville to cover the CMA Awards. Jordan will be hitting the red carpet and we’re taking you with her!

You can tune in to Jordan’s red carpet coverage via Facebook Live from 5:30pm-7:30pm. Like us on Facebook so you can watch, ask questions and even request a shout-out from a country superstar!

Jordan connected with some familiar faces in West Michigan already on this trip! Check out what’s she’s been up to!

Watch tonight on MY ABC WOTV 4