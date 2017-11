GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) РThe Michigan Alliance for Families provides information, support, and education for families who have children who receive special education services.

Debbie Rock, a Parent Mentor, joined Maranda in-studio to share the work they do, her personal story as to how the Michigan Alliance for Families has helped her family, and how to get in touch.

Learn more: http://www.michiganallianceforfamilies.org/