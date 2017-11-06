Park Elementary students warming hearts one cup at a time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Having coffee in the morning is a daily routine for many, but at the Park Café at Park Elementary in Hudsonville, coffee is made with a very special recipe. The Park Café Program is established for children in cognitively impaired classrooms to work on communication, team work, and their social skills. After the kids make the coffee, they sell and hand deliver it to school administrators.

Maranda stopped by Park Elementary to see the café flourishing in business! Take a look in the video above.

Learn more: http://doingmoretogether.org/