Help Mel Trotter reach goal of 1500 turkeys for annual event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The holiday season is kicking off in West Michigan and Mel Trotter Ministries wants to make the holidays bright for families in need. This is a great opportunity to give back during the annual “Turkey Drop” where Mel Trotter Ministries hopes to receive 1,500 donated turkeys. Here’s how you can participate:

Mel Trotter Turkey Drop

What: The “Turkey Drop” is an opportunity for the community to purchase frozen turkeys and non-perishable food items to be distributed to our neighbors in need throughout West Michigan during the holiday season. The goal is to receive 1,500 donated turkeys. Monetary donations will also be accepted on-site and online to help purchase thanksgiving meals. Turkeys will be given out through the MTM food pantry throughout the holiday season. MTM will supplement other local pantries with extra turkeys.

Who: We’re asking the West Michigan community to purchase a frozen turkey and/or non-perishable food items and “drop” them off to the designated locations. This event is a partnership between Mel Trotter Ministries, Celebration! Cinema North & South and WOOD Radio.

When: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017

Where: Celebration! Cinema North, 2121 Celebration Drive NE (main location)

Celebration! Cinema South, 1506 Eastport Drive SE

Downtown Mission, 225 Commerce Avenue SW

Full details at: www.meltrotter.org/turkeydrop

Check out the pictures from last year’s event!

