ABC’s American Idol premiere date set

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- “American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves on SUNDAY, MARCH 11 (8:00–10:00 p.m. EDT), at its new home on The ABC Television Network. Ryan Seacrest announced the news today on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

That’s about 125 days or approx 10,800,000 seconds… but who’s counting? #thenextidol https://t.co/hWhS1RVNtD — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) November 6, 2017

The nationwide search for the next superstar kicked off in August, as the Idol Bus traveled from Portland, Oregon, to Orlando, Florida, in its pursuit for talent, covering 23 cities across the country. Auditioning was made easier than ever as hopefuls also had the opportunity to submit audition videos online, as well as via select social media platforms using an official tag, #TheNextIdol, cultivating over 300,000 posts. Also, for the first time in “American Idol” history, hopefuls had the opportunity to audition through a livestream platform.

My ABC WOTV 4 held an American Idol Silver Ticket contest earlier this Fall, where Brandon Hoople of Belding walked away with top honors! Hoople took his Silver Ticket all the way to Nashville in October and got his shot in front of the executive producers. West Michigan will have to wait until the premiere of American Idol on My ABC WOTV 4 to see if Hoople advanced to Hollywood.

Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation, are music industry forces and superstar judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return as host of the beloved series.

Here’s a shot of Jordan Carson when she met the American Idol judges in Nashville during the closed auditions.

