GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Through Ottawa ISD’s Careerline Tech Center, students are prepared for tomorrow’s workforce with technical education and employment in over 25 programs. Maranda had the chance to stop by the Tech Center and visit with students in the culinary program to see what they love most about getting hands-on experience as a chef.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

To learn more about the Careerline Tech Center and programs they offer: http://www.oaisd.org/ctc/