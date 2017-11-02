Phrases that are hurtful to parents, adoptees, and birthparents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – November is National Adoption Awareness Month and Bethany Christian Services continues to build families and pair children with deserving and loving homes.

During this month, Bethany is asking us to open the dialogue and listen to acknowledge the perspectives of families. Krista Stevens, a Domestic Infant Adoption Supervisor joined Maranda in-studio to share how some common phrases that are used can be hurtful to parents, adoptees and birthparents. Krista shared dialogue such as:

Don’t say: “She gave her baby up for adoption”, Do say: “She made an adoption plan for her baby”

Don’t say: “They have two of their children and one who is adopted.” Do say: “They have three children.”

Don’t say: “She is Jack’s real mom” Do say: “She is Jack’s birthmom”.

For more on Bethany Christian Services and to learn more during National Adoption Month: https://www.bethany.org/national-adoption-month