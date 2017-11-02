Dinosaurs, Dogs and Minions – Maranda’s idea of weekend fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Jurassic Quest brings you a Dinosaur Adventure for the whole family. The main dinosaur exhibit features ultra-realistic, life-size animatronic dinosaurs; Over 80 life-size dinosaurs in all. Visitors can interact with these huge creatures, learn about them and even ride a few. It features realistic scenes, enormous dinosaurs, cute baby dinosaurs and lots of fun activities for kids of all ages. There are huge T-Rex and Triceratops fossil digs where young paleontologists can uncover long hidden dinosaurs bones, the “Dino Bounce” area with several, towering, dinosaur theme inflatable mazes, face painting, Dino crafts and much more!

Devos Place – Grand Rapids

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

You didn’t put away those wonderful costumes yet did you! You know your furry friend wants to wear it again and may be win a $50 Gift card Pets Supplies Plus!

Saturday, November 4th from 10-2

Costume contests start at 11:00 and at 1:00

Peanut Butter Licking contests start at 11:30 and than 1:30

Agility will happen all day

There is a scavenger hunt for a prize

There are games and crafts for children

There is the Haunted Trail, Spoon Race and Tricks for Treats Course

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

6955 West KL Ave – Kalamazoo

Fall Festival at Richmond Park

Sunday 11am-3pm

• Kayaking on Richmond Pond

• Outdoor Ping-Pong

• Free Zumba for all ages @ noon

• Free Groove for all ages @ 1:00 pm

• Cider & Donuts

• Snacks

• Facepainting

• Pumpkin Painting

• Coloring

• Music

Minion Day is your chance to bring the kids to mix and mingle with the mischievous Minions. First intermission performance by Excel Dance! Scratch players will be signing autographs during the game at Section 16.

Sunday at 3pm

Fort Wayne Komets vs Kalamazoo Wings

Exclusive Meet and Greet with the Minions Pre-Game 4-Pack for $50! Only 50 packs available and will sell out! Click here to learn more.

POST GAME SKATE PRESENTED BY GREATER KALAMAZOO SKATING ASSOCIATION

Enjoy complimentary public skate with the family on the ice after the game! Skate rental is $3.