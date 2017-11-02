GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Travel the markets of the world all in one room at Cornerstone University’s 3rd Annual International Artisan Market. The event seeks partnership opportunities with local and international artisans with the primary focus of raising both money and awareness for various nonprofit and fair trade organizations. Shop the handcrafted products and help out small businesses.

International Artisan Market

Saturday, 9am – 3pm

@ Cornerstone University

https://www.facebook.com/events/274016903116827/