Cast your vote: what dress should Jordan Carson wear to the Country Music Awards?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – We have BIG news over here at WOTV 4 Women… we’re sending the fabulous Jordan Carson to the Country Music Awards!

Therefore, she needs your help.

Her cowboy boots and hat just won’t do on the red carpet, so what should she wear? The team headed over to Renee Austin in Grand Rapids and Memories Bridal and Evening Wear in Kalamazoo to find a dress fit for bright lights, key stars, and country music.

Take a look at the options below, and cast your vote!

Option 1: Black – Renee Austin

Beauty in black! This mermaid style has edgy cut outs, girly layers, and delicate details.

Option 2: Turquoise – Renee Austin

Disney princess or Jordan Carson? This turquoise dress is every girl’s dream. Full of Intricate beading and swirls of fun, this piece is bound to turn some heads.

Option 3: Green – Renee Austin

Shimmer and shine, it’s red carpet time! This dress falls perfectly, covered in beads and sequins. Not pictured: low scooped, feminine back.

Option 4: Black – Memories

A dress sure to glisten on the red carpet, is this beautiful piece from Memories Bridal and Evening Wear. Cap sleeves, mermaid style, and intricate beading.

Option 5: Red – Memories

Va va voom! Like Alisha Keys once said, “this girl is on fire”! One shoulder, mermaid fit, full skirt.