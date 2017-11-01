“Marvel’s Universe Live: Age of Heroes” heads to Van Andel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Marvel fans, assemble! Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes comes to Van Andel Arena Friday, November 17 through Sunday, November 19 in a stage show that brings together Spider-Man, the Avengers, and for the first time ever, the Guardians of the Galaxy in a race to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into the evil hands of Loki. Before the show comes to Grand Rapids, Maranda had the chance to head back stage, see how the show comes together and meet a few heroes!

In the first segment, it’s a fight for New York City between Spider-Man and the Green Goblin! Afterwards, Maranda introduces us to Hilary Kadoya, an actress in the show who plays the one and only, Rocket Racoon. Hilary gives Maranda a full overview of what families can expect from this year’s show, what it takes to be a superhero and her favorite part about her role. Maranda then tests if she is worthy enough to pick up Thor’s hammer!

Maranda gets a hands-on lesson with Filipino fighting sticks from Caitlyn Larsen, the actress who plays Nebula. After a few lessons, she lets the pros take it away as a preview of what to expect in the show. Maranda then introduces us to more of the Marvel Universe Live cast and learns how they safely pull off their fight scenes by staging a few herself.

A big part of being a superhero is of course, the costume! Maranda meets Meggan Schaffer, the lead of wardrobe with Marvel Universe Live to get an exclusive up close look at some of the costumes in the show and the details that go into them. She then gets a special one on one interview with the actor who plays Captain America.

It’s show time! Maranda hits the concourse to chat with kids and families about why they’re excited about the show and why this is such a great experience for families.

