Grand Rapids Ballet makes a ‘pointe’ to help Ronald McDonald House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-No one expects their child to need long-term medical care. But when it happens, support for the family is critical. The Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan provides a “home-away-from-home” for families of children traveling to Grand Rapids for their child’s medical or mental health treatment. The House provides lodging, meals, transportation, and other necessary services, serves more than 300 families each year, whose children are being treated medically locally. Services are offered at no cost to the families, because 100% of the operating costs are raised through donations. Individuals and businesses can make monetary donations, or volunteer their time to the house. Dancers from the Grand Rapids Ballet recently showed their support, and continue to help through an upcoming holiday performance.

The Grand Rapids Ballet is excited to partner with Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan (RMHWM) for a special benefit performance of A Christmas Carol on Thursday, December 21 at 7:30pm.

On December 21, 2017, at 7:30pm, the Grand Rapids Ballet will donate 50% of the net ticket proceeds to the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan. CLICK HERE for tickets.

For more information about the great work RMHWM is doing, please visit www.rmhwesternmichigan.org.

Want to help?

Click here for RMDH Wish List Items.