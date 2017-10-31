What’s on tonight: October 31st on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.
The Middle
8 p.m.
Mike asks Sue to put together a romantic evening for his and Frankie’s 25th wedding anniversary.
Fresh Off the Boat
8:30 p.m.
Louis tries fixing Jessica’s relationship with her father; Evan chooses the executor of his will.
black-ish
9 p.m.
An incident at school threatens Junior’s future at his beloved Valley Glen Prep.
The Mayor
9:30 p.m.
Fort Grey’s public transportation comes to a halt due to the bus driver’s union strike.
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
10 p.m.
Kevin, his bank account drained, looks for a way to help a single mom with her son’s medical bills.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
11:35 p.m.
Celebrity guests and comedy skits.