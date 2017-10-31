What’s on tonight: October 31st on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

The Middle

8 p.m.

Mike asks Sue to put together a romantic evening for his and Frankie’s 25th wedding anniversary.

Fresh Off the Boat

8:30 p.m.

Louis tries fixing Jessica’s relationship with her father; Evan chooses the executor of his will.

black-ish 

9 p.m.

An incident at school threatens Junior’s future at his beloved Valley Glen Prep.

The Mayor

9:30 p.m.

Fort Grey’s public transportation comes to a halt due to the bus driver’s union strike.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

10 p.m.

Kevin, his bank account drained, looks for a way to help a single mom with her son’s medical bills.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11:35 p.m.

Celebrity guests and comedy skits.

