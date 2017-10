GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Halloween is lurking right around the corner. Maranda found an awesome West Michigan spot that will help you create your perfect Monster Mash. The best part? It’s a one stop shop, Meijer! It doesn’t matter if it’s a kids’ or adult party, Meijer has what you need. Whether you are looking for costumes, pumpkin carving tools, or sweet treats, you can get it all at Meijer, even the day of Halloween! Check out the video to see how to throw the perfect Halloween party.

Advertisement