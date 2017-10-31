Mummy marching and monster mashing with Athletico

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – On Halloween night, parents will be trailing their young witches and goblins as they go door to door trick-or-treating. But as they wait patiently outside each house, this can be a great time to get a workout in! Brad Zielaskowski, a physical therapist from Athletico joined Maranda in-studio with his kids to showcase how to utilize this time with a few exercises!

The Standing Mummy March: Even as you stand in place watching little ones ring doorbells, you can keep moving. Try lifting your knees as high as you can, alternating legs as if you’re marching, and raising the opposite hand to chest level. Switch up the speed your arms are swinging at to increase or decrease intensity. Hamstring and calf stretches are also options.

Pushing a stroller around the neighborhood? It can also double as an exercise prop. Walk normally for 30 steps, then walk 30 steps with toes slightly turned in and 30 steps with toes slightly out. Face the stroller laterally and side step for 30 steps. Then, face the stroller head on and try 30 cross-over steps. You can also place your hand on the stroller lightly for balance as you lift your heels, while keeping your toes planted and your knees straight, for five seconds at a time.

Take a look in the video above.