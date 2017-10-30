Star studded performers & presenters announced for 2017 CMA Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Time to throw on your cowboy hat and your favorite boots. That’s right, the CMA Awards are back! The 51st Annual CMA Awards, hosted for the 10th year by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, will be airing live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday, Nov. 8 (8:00-11:00 PM).

The Country Music Association has now officially announced the annual show’s performance lineup and collaborations.

Collaborations include:

Kelsea Ballerini & Reba McEntire

& Dierks Bentley & Rascal Flatts

& Maren Morris & Niall Horan

& Brad Paisley & Kane Brown

Ballerini, a five-time CMA Awards nominee, and Reba, a six-time winner and astounding 50-time nominee and most-nominated female in CMA Awards history, will both vie for Female Vocalist of the Year. Reba has previously won the category four years in a row (1984-87).

Three-time CMA Awards winner Bentley joins seven-time winners Rascal Flatts, who are nominated for Vocal Group of the Year. Bentley is amongst the Male Vocalist of the Year nominees.

Reigning New Artist of the Year Morris joins pop star Horan for a cross-genre celebration. Morris is an eight-time CMA Awards nominee.

Paisley will pause from his co-hosting duties to share his latest effort “Heaven South” with newcomer Brown. Paisley is a 14-time CMA Awards winner.

Also performing during the historic 51st annual show is:

Garth Brooks

Brothers Osborne

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Miranda Lambert

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Chris Stapleton

Thomas Rhett

Make sure you tune in to the red carpet event @ 7:30 and the award show @ 8:00 on My ABC WOTV 4!