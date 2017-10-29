What’s on tonight: October 29th on My ABC WOTV4

WOTV 4 Women Staff Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

8 p.m.

Linus waits in the pumpkin patch for the elusive Halloween symbol to appear.

Shark Tank

9 p.m.

A high-tech way to make children’s storytime more magical; functional clothing for new dads.

Ten Days in the Valley

10 p.m. 

Jane is determined to do anything to get her daughter back; Pete gives Tom a career-making story.

Enjoy all your favorite shows on MY ABC WOTV4. Click here to find out where to watch us.

Make sure to follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram. Get updates and view pictures using #MYABCWOTV4!

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s