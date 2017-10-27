Cucumber magic! 4 ways this veggie can fit into our beauty regimen

Latesha Lipscomb Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Hello Gorgeous! Welcome to I Got Face! Are you a gal who likes to garden or lady who loves a great cucmber?! Well, believe it or not, cucumbers can do our bodies good in more ways than one. Check it out:

  • Eating Cucumbers can contribute to glowing skin, shiny hair and hair growth!
  • Slicing a Cucumber and applying it directly to the skin can treat cellulite, minimizer open pores and get rid of blemishes!
  • You can also relax, refresh and erase dark circles with fresh cucumber slices. I fell head over heels for these Eye pads from Forever 21…they are too cute when you’re traveling and you don’t have access to the real thing.
  • Finally, for those of us that love a great tan but may suffer from over exposure…Cucumbers make for a GREAT sunburn remedy!

