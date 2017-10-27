Cucumber magic! 4 ways this veggie can fit into our beauty regimen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Hello Gorgeous! Welcome to I Got Face! Are you a gal who likes to garden or lady who loves a great cucmber?! Well, believe it or not, cucumbers can do our bodies good in more ways than one. Check it out:

Eating Cucumbers can contribute to glowing skin, shiny hair and hair growth!

Slicing a Cucumber and applying it directly to the skin can treat cellulite, minimizer open pores and get rid of blemishes!

You can also relax, refresh and erase dark circles with fresh cucumber slices. I fell head over heels for these Eye pads from Forever 21…they are too cute when you’re traveling and you don’t have access to the real thing.

Finally, for those of us that love a great tan but may suffer from over exposure…Cucumbers make for a GREAT sunburn remedy!