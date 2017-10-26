What’s on tonight: October 26th on My ABC WOTV4

WOTV 4 Women Staff Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

Grey’s Anatomy

8 p.m.

Events leading up to Megan’s kidnapping are revealed; Owen and Megan work through old wounds.

Scandal

9 p.m.

The team works with an unexpected client on a case; Mellie prepares for the upcoming Nuclear Summit.

How To Get Away With Murder

10 p.m.

Bonnie goes to surprising lengths to get answers about Annalise’s big case.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11:35 p.m.

Actress Susan Sarandon; actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan; ODESZA performs.

Enjoy all your favorite shows on MY ABC WOTV4. Click here to find out where to watch us.

Make sure to follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram. Get updates and view pictures using #MYABCWOTV4!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s