John Ball Zoo Goes Boo 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Join the John Ball Zoo for six days of trick-or-treating, costumes, entertainment, cool decorations, games and fun! Oh, and did we mention the animals getting treats too?

Dates and time:

October 20th – 22nd

October 27th – 29th

10am – 3pm

Admission:

$8.00/person

$3.00/person for members – Not a member? Join now!

1 years old and under are free

Tickets are purchased at the gate. Wear your costume, and the zoo will provide the treats! Reminder: Zoo Goes Boo is a children’s event – dress appropriately.