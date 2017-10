GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Encourage your city to be an age-friendly community that offers accessibility. Cities that offer “complete streets” enable people of all ages to take a walk, safely cross the street, ride a bike, or use public transportation. Complete streets can safely accommodate people of every age and ability. AARP encourages you to ask your city leaders if livability essentials like bike lanes, good sidewalks and properly timed crosswalks are planned.

Advertisement