Halloween Bash and Costume Contest at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Halloween is right around the corner and Craig’s Cruisers is bringing the tricks and treats! On Sunday, October 29, join Cruiser for their Halloween Bash & Costume contest.

Halloween Bash & Costume Contest

Sunday, October 29

3PM TO 7PM

$19.99 per person

Wristbands include:

Buffet served from 3PM to 6PM

Unlimited Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Rope Course & Frog Hopper

Weather permitting: Unlimited Outdoor Go-Karts, Kiddie Karts & Mini-Golf

Entry into the costume contest (prizes for winners!)

Grand Rapids location, only!

Link to info and to pre-order wristbands: https://www.craigscruisers.com/halloween-bash/