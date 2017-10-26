Halloween Bash and Costume Contest at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Halloween is right around the corner and Craig’s Cruisers is bringing the tricks and treats! On Sunday, October 29, join Cruiser for their Halloween Bash & Costume contest.
>>> Take a look in the video above.
Halloween Bash & Costume Contest
- Sunday, October 29
- 3PM TO 7PM
- $19.99 per person
Wristbands include:
- Buffet served from 3PM to 6PM
- Unlimited Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Rope Course & Frog Hopper
- Weather permitting: Unlimited Outdoor Go-Karts, Kiddie Karts & Mini-Golf
- Entry into the costume contest (prizes for winners!)
- Grand Rapids location, only!
Link to info and to pre-order wristbands: https://www.craigscruisers.com/halloween-bash/