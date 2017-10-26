Get your costumes ready for Maranda’s Halloween fun!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) The leaves are turning and there’s fall fun everywhere you turn. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Trick-or-Treat times as well as orchards to visit in West Michigan

Zoo Goes Boo at John Ball Zoo

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

10am-3pm

6 days of trick-or-treating, costumes, entertainment, cool decorations and games & fun! (the animals getting treats too)

Tickets are purchased at the gate!

Wear your costume – we provide the treats!

Zoo Goes Boo is a children’s event. We ask that adults in costume dress appropriately.

14th Annual Family Fire Safety Day

Saturday

10am 2pm

Lowe’s in Portage 5108 S. Westnedge Avenue

Free smoke alarms and 9-Volt Batteries (while supplies last)

Meet Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Bill Steffen

Halloween Costume Contest with prizes 11am

Visit www.escapeinc.org or call 269-492-3340 for more info

Binder Park Zoo’s Zoo Boo

Friday 4pm-8pm

Saturday and Sunday 1pm-8pm

$10 non-members, $9 members

Admission includes unlimited rides (hayride, carousel & train) stage shows, life size games and trick-or-treat trail

Kroc Center Monster Mash

Friday, 5pm-7pm

Free

Trunk or treat celebration

Come dressed in your favorite costume and visit local organizations and businesses in the Kroc center Parking Lot.

All children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult

2500 S. Division – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Griffins Home Game

Friday and Saturday – 7pm

Seussical the Musical – Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Jojo is told not to think. Horton is ridiculed for his dream. Gertrude McFuzz wants Horton to notice her. Based on Dr. Seuss’ tales of Horton Hears a Who!, The Cat in the Hat, and Miss Gertrude McFuzz, this musical follows your favorite childhood Seuss characters through a heart-filled journey of discovery and the importance of imagination. This musical will leave you believing that a person’s a person no matter how small.

Friday – 7:30pm

Saturday 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday 2pm

Recommended for ages 6 and up

Ticket prices: $10-16

Low Sensory Nighton October 25.

Wicked at Broadway Grand Rapids

Friday 8pm

Saturday 2pm & 8pm

Sunday 1pm & 630pm

Tuesday, Oct. 31 – 7:30pm

Most performances SOLD OUT! Only scattered single seats remain.

There is a WICKED lottery before every performance. A limited number of Orchestra seats are available at each performance for $25 cash. To enter the lottery, come in person to the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office 2 1/2 hours before

the show start time. Winners will be drawn 2 hours prior to the performance. Winners must have a valid ID and be present to win.

Haunted Trail with Lakeshore Museum Center

Friday and Saturday 8pm-10:30pm

This afterhours event will examine the legends, myths, and ghost stories from the 1600s through the early 1900s.

Over a dozen local actors from Muskegon Civic Theatre and volunteers will be stationed at the stops along the half mile trail creating a historic haunted atmosphere.

The event is recommended for ages 13 and over.

Tours will be from 8:00 to 10:30 pm and the cost is $15 a person.

Kalamazoo Balloon Fest

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Gull Meadow Farms



8544 Gull Rd, Richland





The Best Part? Admission is completely FREE to the Balloon Fest. Regular Rates for Farm Activities still apply, but make sure you do them while yo u can and really make a day of it. Do the corn maze, grab some donuts, drink some cider, pet some animals, check out the pig races, play in pumpkin lane and witness dozens of hot-air balloons drift through the serene air.

Cost: FREE

Celebrate Rosa Parks Circle

Saturday

8:30am-8:30pm

8:30am-8:30pm Rosa Parks Circle has been named one of 5 Great Public Spaces in America! To celebrate this exciting national recognition, we are showcasing everything you love about Rosa Parks Circle in one day including live music, food trucks, free fitness, swing dancing, and more!

Schedule of Events

MORNING: FREE FITNESS

∙ 8:30 – Yoga

∙ 9:30 – POUND

∙ 10:30 – Urban Moves RELAX AT ROSA: 11:00 – 2:00

∙ Live music by Serita’s Black Rose

∙ Food trucks

∙ Kids crafts

∙ Yard games AFTERNOON & EVENING

∙ 2:00 – Proclamation from Mayor Rosalynn Bliss

∙ 2:30 – Gaga ball with Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club (GRSSC)

∙ 4:00 – Swing dancing with Grand Rapids Original Swing Society

∙ 5:00 – Salsa dancing

∙ Food trucks

Alger Heights Kids Fun Run

Saturday, 8:30am

This FUN RUN is a great time for kids to enjoy healthy activity and for their families to cheer them on! The KIDS FUN RUN starts at the Alger Middle School track and will lead kids to the same finish line as the 5k & 10K.

All participants will receive an official race number and a finisher’s award.

There is no need to register for this race, we just ask that you arrive 10-15 minutes before the start of the race.

​

The Coopersville/Marne Railway Pumpkin Train

This is a Fall tradition that is not to be missed! Passengers are entertained during the journey by THE GRAND PUMPKIN, SCARECROW & LITTLE CROW! A cast of wacky characters love to sing and dance for you. Each paid child’s ticket includes a free, locally grown, good-sized Pumpkin that the kids can pick from their Pumpkin Patch at the end of the ride. Children under 2 yrs ride free and also get a small size Pumpkin.

Adults $19.75

Senior $18.75

Children (2-12) $17.75

Under 2 FREE

Saturday: 11 am, 1:30 pm & 3:30 pm

Sunday: 1 pm & 3:00 pm

