From texting to tag: How to keep your kids moving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Our society has begun to refocus on fitness, especially in regard to healthy, active lifestyles for children. Today’s youth have replaced climbing trees, jumping rope and playing tag with video games, computers, television and texting. These sedentary activities are a major reason the fitness message is important.

Children run and play from an early age, and they don’t realize what they do for fun is also exercise. Exercise is important for complete health, both physically and mentally. Because inactive children are likely to become inactive adults, introducing exercise at a young age can result in long-term benefits. For example, increase physical activity in children has been linked to longer life expectancy and decreased cardiovascular disease. It also helps control weight, reduce blood pressure, raise HDL (“good”) cholesterol and reduce the risk of diabetes.

Exercise has also been shown to have a beneficial effect on mental health, decreasing anxiety and depression symptoms; and increasing self-esteem and self-confidence. Moreover, it helps kids cope better with stress.

