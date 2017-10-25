WOTV 4 Women Network Night: Find your social media headshot

Related Coverage Photos: WOTV 4 Women Network Night 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Women from across West Michigan gathered on October 24th at Standale Interiors for a night of career resources, fashion and fun all to benefit a good cause! The 6th annual WOTV 4 Women Network night brought together women from across West Michigan to support Mel Trotter Ministries.

Guests had the chance to get their resumes reviewed from the professionals at Manpower, get connected to hot local jobs thanks to West Michigan Works!, and get free professional social media headshots taken. The evening concluded with a fashion show from Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids and a ton of great prize giveaways!

The attendees also had the chance to get a free professional headshot taken for their social media profiles! Find your photo in the gallery below. Then right click to download or save it! Thank you to Mike Buck of MBuck Studios for these great shots!

DOWNLOAD OR SAVE YOUR PHOTO

WOTV 4 Women Network Night 2017: Social Media Headshots View as list View as gallery Open Gallery