What’s on tonight: October 25th on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

The Goldbergs

8 p.m.

Adam and Jackie disagree over Halloween costumes; Murray teaches Adam how to keep Jackie happy.

Speechless

8:30 p.m.

After eating old candy, the DiMeo kids have bad dreams; Kenneth wants to dress like Michael Jackson.

Modern Family

9 p.m.

Phil and Claire question their enthusiasm for Halloween when no one else seems to feel the same.

American Housewife

9:31 p.m.

Katie gets excited when her family receives its first “Boo” — an anonymous note and gift.

Designated Survivor

10 p.m.

Kirkman tries to win back the people’s trust; international murder case.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11:35 p.m.

Actor Kenneth Branagh; actress Haley Bennett; comic Neel Nanda.

