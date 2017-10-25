What’s on tonight: October 25th on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.
The Goldbergs
8 p.m.
Adam and Jackie disagree over Halloween costumes; Murray teaches Adam how to keep Jackie happy.
Speechless
8:30 p.m.
After eating old candy, the DiMeo kids have bad dreams; Kenneth wants to dress like Michael Jackson.
Modern Family
9 p.m.
Phil and Claire question their enthusiasm for Halloween when no one else seems to feel the same.
American Housewife
9:31 p.m.
Katie gets excited when her family receives its first “Boo” — an anonymous note and gift.
Designated Survivor
10 p.m.
Kirkman tries to win back the people’s trust; international murder case.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
11:35 p.m.
Actor Kenneth Branagh; actress Haley Bennett; comic Neel Nanda.