Photos: WOTV 4 Women Network Night 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Hundreds of women gathered on October 24th at Standale Interiors for a night of career resources, fashion and fun all to benefit a good cause! The 6th annual WOTV 4 Women Network night brought together women from across West Michigan to support Mel Trotter Ministries.

Guests had the chance to get their resumes reviewed from the professionals at Manpower, get connected to hot local jobs thanks to West Michigan Works!, and get free professional social media headshots taken. The evening concluded with a fashion show from Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids and a ton of great prize giveaways!

Check out the photos from this fun night!

Network Night 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery