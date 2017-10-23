2017 Halloween trick-or-treat times for West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ghosts, ghouls, witches and more will soon fill the streets of West Michigan for Halloween.
Dozens of organizations are holding special candy-filled events, in addition to traditional community trick-or-treating. Find one near you here:
LOCAL EVENTS
ADA
Oct. 29, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. | The Community Church | Event details
BATTLE CREEK
Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Kellogg Community College | Event details
Oct. 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Battle Creek Police Department | Event details
BRONSON
Oct. 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | The Congregational Church | Event details
BYRON CENTER
Oct. 21, noon – 2 p.m. | Whistlestop Park | Event details
CEDAR SPRINGS
Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | The Springs Church | Event details
COOPERSVILLE
Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Coopersville United Methodist Church | Event details
DOUGLAS
Oct. 27, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Beery Field | Event details
FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP
Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Fruitport Christian Reformed Church | Event details
GALESBURG
Oct. 27, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Behind City Hall | Event details
GRAND RAPIDS
Oct. 27, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center | Event details
Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School
GRANDVILLE
Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m. | Resurrection Life Church | Event details
HUDSONVILLE
Oct. 29, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Grand Rapids Harley-Davidson | Event details
Oct. 29, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Hudsonville Congregational United Church of Christ | Event details
Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Jenison Bible Church | Event details
KALAMAZOO
Oct. 28, noon – 4 p.m. | Kalamazoo Valley Museum | Event details
Oct. 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bronson Park | Event details
KENT CITY
Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. | Kent City Pavilion | Event details
Oct. 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Kent City American Legion Post 153 | Event details
Oct. 31, 5 – 6 p.m. | Kent City Elementary | Event details
KENTWOOD
Oct. 21, 10 a.m. – noon | Kentwood Department of Public Works | Event details
SOUTH HAVEN
Oct. 31, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Michigan Maritime Museum | Event details
WEST OLIVE
3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Ottawa Reformed Church | Event details
PUBLIC TRICK-OR-TREAT TIMES (All listings for Oct. 31 unless specified)
ADA TOWNSHIP
No established time
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
ALLEGAN
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
BELDING
6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | More information
BIG RAPIDS
5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
BRONSON
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.; parade at 6:30 p.m. | More information
BYRON TOWNSHIP
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
CASCADE TOWNSHIP
5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
CEDAR SPRINGS
5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. | More information
CENTREVILLE
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
COLDWATER
5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.; parade Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
COOPERSVILLE
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
DOUGLAS
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
EMMETT TOWNSHIP
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
FENNVILLE
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
FERRYSBURG
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
FREMONT
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
GALESBURG
No specified time
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
GRAND HAVEN
Residential: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
GRAND RAPIDS
Residential: Dusk – 8 p.m.
4 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Eastown | More information
GRANDVILLE
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
GREENVILLE
Downtown: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Residential: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
HUDSONVILLE
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
HARTFORD
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
HASTINGS
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
HESPERIA
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
HOLLAND
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
HOWARD CITY
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
IONIA
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
KALAMAZOO
No recommended time
KENT CITY
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
KENTWOOD
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
LAKE ODESSA
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
LAKEVIEW
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
LOWELL
5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
MARSHALL
5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
MIDDLEVILLE
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
MONTAGUE
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
MUSKEGON
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
NORTON SHORES
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
NEWAYGO
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
OTSEGO
4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
PARCHMENT
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
PAW PAW
Residential: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Downtown: Oct. 30, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
PORTAGE
No recommended time; contact your neighborhood association
PORTLAND
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
PLAINWELL
No specified start time; recommended end time of 8 p.m.
RICHLAND
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
ROCKFORD
5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
SARANAC
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
SAUGATUCK
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
SCHOOLCRAFT
5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
SPARTA
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
SPRING LAKE
Downtown: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Residential: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m
SOUTH HAVEN
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
STURGIS
Downtown: Oct. 28, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Residential: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Sturgis Plaza: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
THREE RIVERS
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
UNION CITY
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
WALKER
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
WAYLAND
5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
WHITE CLOUD
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
WHITEHALL
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
WYOMING
No recommended time
ZEELAND
Business: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Children ages 13 and younger)
Residential: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
If your community event isn’t on the list, let us know by emailing the information to info@wotv4women.com.