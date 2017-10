GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Jojo is told not to think, Horton is ridiculed for his dream, and Gertrude McFuzz wants Horton to notice her. Based on Dr. Seuss’ stories of Horton Hears a Who!, The Cat in the Hat, and Miss Gertrude McFuzz, we get Seussical the Musical!

The cast joined Maranda in studio to preview the show and perform an excerpt from the show. Catch Seussical the Musical at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre running from October 20 to 29.

