Priority Health discusses 2018 open enrollment period

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Keeping our families healthy is a top priority, but choosing the right health plan can be confusing. To keep up with the 2018 Open Enrollment Period, Rachel Taber form Priority Health joined Maranda to share a few things to keep in mind.

Enrollment info:

The 2018 Open Enrollment Period is only 45 days this year

It runs from November 1 to December 15

You can start shopping now. Shopping early can help you avoid the pressure of stressful deadlines down the road. It can also save money by having the necessary time to make a more informed buying decision.

Individuals and families are able to purchase health insurance or switch carriers during that time to have coverage January 1, 2018.

