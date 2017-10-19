Ghosts and Gobblins — Horton and The Cat in the Hat – fun weekend family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) The leaves are turning and there’s fall fun everywhere you turn. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.
Zoo Goes Boo at John Ball Zoo
- October, 20, 21 and 22 – October 27, 28 and 29
- 10am-3pm
- 6 days of trick-or-treating, costumes, entertainment, cool decorations and games & fun! (the animals getting treats too)
- Tickets are purchased at the gate!
- Wear your costume – we provide the treats!
- Zoo Goes Boo is a children’s event. We ask that adults in costume dress appropriately.
Seussical the Musical – Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
Jojo is told not to think. Horton is ridiculed for his dream. Gertrude McFuzz wants Horton to notice her. Based on Dr. Seuss’ tales of Horton Hears a Who!, The Cat in the Hat, and Miss Gertrude McFuzz, this musical follows your favorite childhood Seuss characters through a heart-filled journey of discovery and the importance of imagination. This musical will leave you believing that a person’s a person no matter how small.
- October 20-29
- Recommended for ages 6 and up
- Ticket prices: $10-16
- Low Sensory Night on October 25.
Candy Land Open Swim – Holland Aquatic Center
- HCAC offers year-round special events for every age. Many of these special events include games, prizes, special features and more.
- Saturday 1pm-4pm
The Coopersville/Marne Railway Pumpkin Train
- Adults $19.75,
- Senior $18.75,
- Children (2-12) $17.75,
- Under 2 FREE
- Saturdays: Oct., 21, & 28
- Departs at 11 am, 1:30 pm & 3:30 pm
- Sundays: Oct 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29
- Departs at 1 pm & 3:00 pm