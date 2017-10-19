Ghosts and Gobblins — Horton and The Cat in the Hat – fun weekend family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) The leaves are turning and there’s fall fun everywhere you turn. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

October, 20, 21 and 22 – October 27, 28 and 29

10am-3pm

6 days of trick-or-treating, costumes, entertainment, cool decorations and games & fun! (the animals getting treats too)

Tickets are purchased at the gate!

Wear your costume – we provide the treats!

Zoo Goes Boo is a children’s event. We ask that adults in costume dress appropriately.

Jojo is told not to think. Horton is ridiculed for his dream. Gertrude McFuzz wants Horton to notice her. Based on Dr. Seuss’ tales of Horton Hears a Who!, The Cat in the Hat, and Miss Gertrude McFuzz, this musical follows your favorite childhood Seuss characters through a heart-filled journey of discovery and the importance of imagination. This musical will leave you believing that a person’s a person no matter how small.

October 20-29

Recommended for ages 6 and up

Ticket prices: $10-16

Low Sensory Night on October 25.



HCAC offers year-round special events for every age. Many of these special events include games, prizes, special features and more.

Saturday 1pm-4pm

This is a Fall tradition that is not to be missed! Passengers are entertained during the journey by THE GRAND PUMPKIN, SCARECROW & LITTLE CROW! A cast of wacky characters love to sing and dance for you. Each paid child’s ticket includes a free, locally grown, good-sized Pumpkin that the kids can pick from their Pumpkin Patch at the end of the ride. Children under 2 yrs ride free and also get a small size Pumpkin.



Adults $19.75,



Senior $18.75,



Children (2-12) $17.75,



Under 2 FREE

Saturdays: Oct., 21, & 28



Departs at 11 am, 1:30 pm & 3:30 pm

Sundays: Oct 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29



Departs at 1 pm & 3:00 pm