Education Training Vouchers guides foster youth through college

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Samaritas has a program that guides foster youth through college. It’s called, The Education Training Vouchers program.

Maranda got the chance to meet Sharaya, a Samaritas ETV recipient who is reaching her educational goals

“Most youth transition to adulthood gradually, with continued financial and emotional support from their families well beyond 18. It’s not that easy for foster youth, who are too old for the child welfare system but not yet prepared to live successfully as adults. Every year, approximately 29,500 foster youth nationwide “age out” of the system and are expected to make it on their own. In Michigan, that number is approximately 500.”

For more information: https://www.samaritas.org/Foster-Care/ETV