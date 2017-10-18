What’s on tonight: October 18th on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

The Goldbergs

8 p.m.

Beverly decides to reinvent herself; Erica struggles to balance her academic and social life.

Speechless

8:30 p.m.

Jimmy takes J.J. camping; Maya trains a group of aides; sparks fly between Ray’s bully and Dylan.

Modern Family

9 p.m.

Jay’s friend Shorty visits from Costa Rica, but spends more time with Gloria than Jay.

American Housewife

9:31 p.m.

When Anna-Kate brings home a lice infestation, Katie uses it to force bonding time with Taylor.

Designated Survivor

10 p.m.

Tensions rise between America and Mexico when a Mexican citizen is shot during a border dispute.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11:35 p.m.

Celebrity guests and comedy skits.

