Virasana: The hero pose to improve wellness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Virasana or Hero Pose is just the thing for tired legs or stiff knees. This posture is a healthy way to sit for meditation or just to relax. It is not too hard to do and there are modifications for everyone – so why not?

Starting kneeling on the floor and if you are new to this posture or feeling tight in the knees place a folded blanket or cushion between your heels. Next lower your seat back to sit between your heels. Keep the spine erect and shoulders back, chin slightly lifted. Stay here and practice slow relaxed breathing for 30 seconds to a minute and over time you might work up to 5 minutes or more.

When you are ready to exit this posture, lean forward on to hands and knees and then swing your legs around in front of you to sit with legs extended to open the backs of the knees. You can point and flex the feet to release any tension for the ankles.

Some benefits of this posture include:

Stretch for the thighs, knees, and ankles

Strengthens the arches and improves pain of plantar fasciitis

Improved digestion and relief for gas

Can lessen symptoms of menopause

Reduces swelling of the legs during pregnancy

Therapeutic for high blood pressure and asthma