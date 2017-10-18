‘Tis the season! Maranda takes on West Michigan’s best orchards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It is apple season in Michigan and Maranda got an all-access look at how apples make it from the orchard to our table.

Maranda meets with Shari Steinbach at Thome Orchards in Comstock Park to learn about the history of the location and why West Michigan is primed for apple growing. The orchards sit on what growers call, “The Ridge”, which is an elevated area of land composed of soils with excellent moisture holding qualities creating sweet spot for growing apples! Maranda also meets the Thome family who have been farming on this land since 1846 and continue their work down the family lineage. The Thome Orchards are home to 13 varieties including the Honeycrisp, McIntosh, and their most popular, the Gala.

For more information on Thome Orchards: http://www.jackbrownproduce.com/about-us/local-growers/thome-orchards

After picking apples with the Thome family, Maranda heads to the apple center of Michigan, Jack Brown Produce. Here, over 70 apple growers in West Michigan bring their apples to have them sorted, packed and stored for markets around the country. Maranda gets an in-depth look at the process of what happens when apples leave the orchard and hit the assembly line.

For more information on Jack Brown Produce: http://www.jackbrownproduce.com/

After picking apples in the orchards to seeing them packed, Maranda joins Shari Steinbach once again to see the different ways we can enjoy apples as a family. Shari showcases her oatmeal apple breakfast bread, an apple grain salad made with farro, feta cheese and dried cranberries and her rendition of an apple parfait using apple slices that have been cooked down with butter and brown sugar.

CLICK HERE FOR RECIPES.

For more with Shari Steinbach: http://sharisteinbach.com/

Maranda takes a trip to Klackle Orchards in Greenville to check out their 350 acres of apples along with some of their fall family activities.

For more on Klackle Orchards: http://www.klackleorchards.com/