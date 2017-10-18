GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It happens in every vehicle, your cell phone rings and you want to pick it up. You get a text, you want to read it. But that’s distracted driving, and it kills thousands every year. One local school district is trying to change that, and they’re starting with the youngest drivers.

The annual ‘Strive to Arrive Alive’ conference is held at Celebration Cinema, and is open to students across the state of Michigan. The conference is a learning tool for students to understand the dangers of distracted driving, and the devastating impact it can have.

Law enforcement officials, along with speakers who have lost loved ones to distracted driving hold seminars. Simulators, and valuable information is provided to help students learn the importance of texting can wait.

The conference is put on by the Ionia Intermediate School Districts’ Youth Advisory Council (YAC), a student-led group which organizes, plans and implements events throughout the year which better community.